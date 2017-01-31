Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 31
Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Ross County 1 Motherwell 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 21 1 0 59 14 64
2 Rangers 22 12 6 4 30 21 42
3 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40
4 Hearts 22 8 7 7 38 30 31
5 St. Johnstone 22 8 7 7 28 25 31
6 Motherwell 22 6 6 10 27 36 24
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 22 5 8 9 24 29 23
8 Ross County 23 5 8 10 26 41 23
9 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23
10 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22
11 Hamilton Academical 23 3 11 9 24 34 20
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 3 8 12 26 43 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 1
Celtic v Aberdeen (1945)
Hearts v Rangers (1945)
Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1945)
Saturday, February 4
Motherwell v Hearts (1215)
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500)
Rangers v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, February 5
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)