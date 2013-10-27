Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 27
Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 2
St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 0
Saturday, October 26
Dundee United 4 St. Mirren 0
Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 2
Kilmarnock 2 Hearts 0
Friday, October 25
Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 aband.46'
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 10 8 2 0 22 9 26
2 Aberdeen 11 6 2 3 14 8 20
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 1 3 16 10 19
4 Motherwell 11 6 1 4 13 14 19
5 Dundee United 11 4 4 3 16 8 16
6 St. Johnstone 11 4 3 4 17 13 15
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 11 4 3 4 9 11 15
8 Partick Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 13 13
9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
10 Kilmarnock 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
11 St. Mirren 10 2 2 6 9 20 8
12 Hearts * 11 2 2 7 7 16 -7
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 25
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) aband.46'