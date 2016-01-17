Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
Ross County 2 Aberdeen 3
Saturday, January 16
Hearts 6 Motherwell 0
Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 4
St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 0
Friday, January 15
Dundee United 1 Celtic 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 15 4 2 52 17 49
2 Aberdeen 22 14 4 4 37 22 46
3 Hearts 22 11 7 4 42 24 40
4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 35 31 32
5 Ross County 23 9 3 11 38 36 30
6 Dundee 22 7 8 7 35 38 29
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 7 7 8 30 32 28
8 Motherwell 21 7 4 10 23 34 25
9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 21 28 24
10 Hamilton Academical 22 6 6 10 28 37 24
11 Kilmarnock 23 6 6 11 26 42 24
12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off