UPDATE 1-Soccer-Palace striker Benteke's double beats old club Liverpool
* Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke handed Liverpool 2-1 loss
Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 21 Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 18 3 0 48 12 57 2 Aberdeen 23 14 2 7 33 20 44 3 Motherwell 22 14 1 7 32 28 43 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 11 4 6 29 19 37 5 Dundee United 23 9 7 7 39 27 34 6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 23 7 7 9 21 23 28 8 St. Mirren 22 6 5 11 23 38 23 9 Kilmarnock 22 6 4 12 26 35 22 10 Ross County 22 6 3 13 26 39 21 11 Partick Thistle 23 4 8 11 21 38 20 12 Hearts * 23 3 5 15 18 42 -1 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 25 Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Aberdeen (1500) Ross County v Hearts (1500) St. Mirren v Partick Thistle (1500) Sunday, January 26 Hibernian v Celtic (1245) Monday, January 27 Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1945)
* Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke handed Liverpool 2-1 loss
* Liverpool suffered a second home league defeat of the season in losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace