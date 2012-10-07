Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, October 7 Celtic 1 Hearts 0 Saturday, October 6 Hibernian 3 Dundee 0 Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 3 St. Johnstone 2 St. Mirren 1 Friday, October 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 2 Hibernian 9 4 3 2 15 12 15 3 Aberdeen 9 3 5 1 11 8 14 4 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 11 11 14 5 Motherwell 8 3 4 1 13 10 13 6 Kilmarnock 9 3 3 3 13 11 12 ------------------------- 7 St. Mirren 9 3 3 3 15 14 12 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 2 5 2 18 17 11 9 Hearts 9 2 3 4 9 10 9 10 Ross County 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 11 Dundee United 7 2 2 3 7 10 8 12 Dundee 9 1 1 7 3 16 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 6 Motherwell v Dundee United (1410) Postponed
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (