UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 10 Dundee United 3 Partick Thistle 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 36 11 14 11 52 52 47 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 12 10 14 49 48 46 3 Partick Thistle 37 12 9 16 39 48 45 4 Hamilton Academical 36 11 9 16 40 60 42 ------------------------- 5 Kilmarnock 36 9 8 19 38 59 35 ------------------------- R6 Dundee United 37 7 7 23 41 68 28 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 11 Dundee v Kilmarnock (1845) Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Saturday, May 14 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1130) Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1130) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1130)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.