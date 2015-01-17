Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 Aberdeen 3 Dundee 3 Dundee United Inverness Caledonian Thistle Postponed Hamilton Academical 0 Celtic 2 Motherwell Kilmarnock Postponed Ross County 1 St. Mirren 2 St. Johnstone 2 Partick Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 22 15 2 5 36 20 47 2 Celtic 20 14 3 3 38 12 45 3 Dundee United 21 13 2 6 42 28 41 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 13 2 6 30 21 41 5 Hamilton Academical 22 12 3 7 38 24 39 6 St. Johnstone 21 10 2 9 19 21 32 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 21 8 3 10 21 27 27 8 Dundee 22 6 8 8 33 36 26 9 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 25 25 21 10 Motherwell 21 5 2 14 14 38 17 11 St. Mirren 22 4 2 16 17 38 14 12 Ross County 21 2 5 14 20 43 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 17 Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Postponed Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500) Postponed
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.