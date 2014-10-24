Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 24 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 10 7 2 1 19 5 23 2 Dundee United 10 7 1 2 19 12 22 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 2 2 14 8 20 3 Kilmarnock 10 6 2 2 14 8 20 5 Aberdeen 11 6 1 4 17 15 19 6 Celtic 9 5 2 2 20 7 17 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 10 3 4 3 12 13 13 8 Partick Thistle 9 3 1 5 13 13 10 9 St. Johnstone 10 3 0 7 7 14 9 10 St. Mirren 10 2 1 7 8 16 7 11 Motherwell 11 2 1 8 6 19 7 12 Ross County 10 1 1 8 7 26 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 25 Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1400) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) St. Mirren v Ross County (1400) Sunday, October 26 Celtic v Kilmarnock (1300)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.