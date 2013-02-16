Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 16
Celtic 6 Dundee United 2
Hearts 0 Kilmarnock 3
Motherwell 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0
St. Mirren 0 Hibernian 1
Friday, February 15
Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 18 4 4 61 20 58
2 Motherwell 25 11 7 7 43 34 40
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 9 11 6 50 44 38
4 Hibernian 27 10 7 10 34 34 37
5 Kilmarnock 27 9 9 9 41 35 36
6 St. Johnstone 26 9 9 8 32 32 36
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 27 9 9 9 32 34 36
8 Ross County 26 8 11 7 32 34 35
9 Dundee United 26 8 9 9 42 48 33
10 Hearts 26 7 9 10 25 34 30
11 St. Mirren 26 7 8 11 33 44 29
12 Dundee 26 3 5 18 14 46 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off