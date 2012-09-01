Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, September 1 Aberdeen 0 St. Mirren 0 Celtic 2 Hibernian 2 Ross County 0 Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 0 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 2 Hibernian 5 2 2 1 7 7 8 3 Dundee United 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 4 Ross County 5 1 4 0 2 1 7 5 Hearts 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 6 St. Mirren 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 8 Motherwell 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 9 Aberdeen 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 0 3 1 7 9 3 11 St. Johnstone 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 12 Dundee 4 0 1 3 0 6 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 2 Hearts v Dundee (1400) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.