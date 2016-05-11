May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Ross County 1 Motherwell 3
St. Johnstone 2 Celtic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 37 25 8 4 86 31 83
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 36 22 5 9 62 43 71
3 Hearts 36 17 10 9 56 38 61
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 37 16 7 14 56 53 55
5 Motherwell 37 15 5 17 47 56 50
6 Ross County 37 13 6 18 51 61 45
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 12
Aberdeen v Hearts (1845)
Sunday, May 15
Aberdeen v Ross County (1130)
Celtic v Motherwell (1130)
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1130)