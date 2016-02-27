Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 27
Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 1
Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 0
Motherwell 3 Partick Thistle 1
Ross County 0 Dundee United 3
Friday, February 26
Hamilton Academical 1 Celtic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 19 5 3 70 22 62
2 Aberdeen 27 17 5 5 46 30 56
3 Hearts 26 13 8 5 47 26 47
4 St. Johnstone 27 10 6 11 42 44 36
5 Ross County 28 11 3 14 42 46 36
6 Dundee 27 8 11 8 40 42 35
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 8 9 9 34 37 33
8 Motherwell 28 9 5 14 33 44 32
9 Partick Thistle 25 8 7 10 25 31 31
10 Hamilton Academical 28 7 9 12 32 48 30
11 Kilmarnock 28 7 7 14 29 49 28
12 Dundee United 27 5 5 17 29 50 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off