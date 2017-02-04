Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 0
Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee 2
Motherwell 0 Hearts 3
Rangers 1 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67
2 Aberdeen 23 13 4 6 40 20 43
3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43
4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37
5 St. Johnstone 23 9 7 7 29 25 34
6 Motherwell 23 6 6 11 27 39 24
-------------------------
7 Ross County 24 5 9 10 27 42 24
8 Kilmarnock 23 5 9 9 20 38 24
9 Partick Thistle 24 5 8 11 24 32 23
10 Dundee 23 6 5 12 23 33 23
11 Hamilton Academical 24 3 12 9 25 35 21
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 3 9 12 28 45 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)