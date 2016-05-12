May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Thursday Thursday, May 12 Aberdeen 0 Hearts 1 Wednesday, May 11 Ross County 1 Motherwell 3 St. Johnstone 2 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 25 8 4 86 31 83 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 22 5 10 62 44 71 3 Hearts 37 18 10 9 57 38 64 ------------------------- 4 St. Johnstone 37 16 7 14 56 53 55 5 Motherwell 37 15 5 17 47 56 50 6 Ross County 37 13 6 18 51 61 45 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Aberdeen v Ross County (1130) Celtic v Motherwell (1130) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1130)