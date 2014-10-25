Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Dundee 2 Hamilton Academical 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee United 0
Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 0
St. Mirren 2 Ross County 2
Friday, October 24
Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 11 7 2 2 19 7 23
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 7 2 2 15 8 23
3 Dundee United 11 7 1 3 19 13 22
4 Kilmarnock 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
5 Aberdeen 11 6 1 4 17 15 19
6 Celtic 9 5 2 2 20 7 17
-------------------------
7 Dundee 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
8 Partick Thistle 10 3 2 5 13 13 11
9 St. Johnstone 11 3 1 7 7 14 10
10 St. Mirren 11 2 2 7 10 18 8
11 Motherwell 11 2 1 8 6 19 7
12 Ross County 11 1 2 8 9 28 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Celtic v Kilmarnock (1300)