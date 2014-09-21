Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, September 21 Celtic 1 Motherwell 1 Dundee 1 Dundee United 4 Saturday, September 20 Aberdeen 3 Ross County 0 Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 1 Friday, September 19 Partick Thistle 1 St. Mirren 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee United 7 5 1 1 16 10 16 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 5 1 1 10 4 16 3 Hamilton Academical 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 4 Celtic 6 3 2 1 13 5 11 5 Kilmarnock 7 3 2 2 7 7 11 6 Dundee 7 2 4 1 6 7 10 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 6 3 0 3 8 6 9 8 St. Johnstone 7 3 0 4 5 8 9 9 Partick Thistle 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 10 Motherwell 7 2 1 4 4 8 7 11 St. Mirren 6 1 0 5 3 10 3 12 Ross County 7 0 0 7 4 19 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.