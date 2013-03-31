Soccer-Coutinho behind only Neymar, says Brazil's Juninho
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, March 31 St. Mirren 1 Celtic 1 Saturday, March 30 Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3 Hibernian 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 0 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 20 6 6 75 30 66 2 Motherwell 32 15 8 9 54 41 53 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 12 14 6 58 49 50 4 Ross County 32 11 12 9 40 39 45 5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44 6 Kilmarnock 31 10 11 10 45 40 41 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 32 10 11 11 38 40 41 8 Hibernian 32 10 10 12 40 44 40 9 Dundee United 31 9 13 9 46 51 40 10 St. Mirren 31 8 10 13 37 48 34 11 Hearts 32 8 10 14 30 43 34 12 Dundee 32 4 8 20 20 59 20 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 1 St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1900)
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
LONDON, April 11 Arsene Wenger faced a barrage of criticism from former players, supporters and the media after his team's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night, as his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager looked increasingly shaky.