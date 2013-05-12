Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Hearts 1 Hibernian 2 Saturday, May 11 Dundee 2 Kilmarnock 3 St. Mirren 0 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 37 11 14 12 40 42 47 2 Kilmarnock 36 11 12 13 50 47 45 3 Hibernian 36 11 12 13 45 51 45 4 Hearts 37 11 10 16 39 48 43 5 St. Mirren 37 8 14 15 44 59 38 ------------------------- R6 Dundee 37 7 9 21 28 65 30 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.