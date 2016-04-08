Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, April 8 Hearts 2 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 22 7 3 76 24 73 2 Aberdeen 33 21 5 7 56 36 68 3 Hearts 32 17 8 7 54 33 59 4 Motherwell 32 13 5 14 40 47 44 5 St. Johnstone 32 12 7 13 48 48 43 6 Dundee 32 9 14 9 47 47 41 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 32 11 8 13 32 38 41 8 Ross County 32 12 4 16 47 55 40 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 9 9 13 38 43 36 10 Hamilton Academical 32 8 9 15 34 54 33 11 Kilmarnock 32 7 8 17 30 54 29 12 Dundee United 32 6 6 20 33 56 24 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 9 Motherwell v Celtic (1130) Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400) Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.