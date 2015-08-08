SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, August 8 Dundee 1 Hearts 2 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 2 Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hearts 2 2 0 0 6 4 6 2 Dundee 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Dundee United 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 5 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Ross County 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 8 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 12 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 9 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1130) Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1400)
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.