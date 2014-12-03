Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 3
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 14 10 2 2 28 9 32
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 9 2 3 22 12 29
3 Dundee United 14 9 1 4 25 15 28
4 Hamilton Academical 14 8 3 3 27 14 27
5 Aberdeen 14 8 1 5 20 17 25
6 Dundee 14 5 5 4 19 17 20
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 14 6 2 6 16 19 20
8 St. Johnstone 14 5 2 7 12 17 17
9 Partick Thistle 14 4 3 7 17 18 15
10 Motherwell 14 3 1 10 9 24 10
11 St. Mirren 14 2 2 10 10 25 8
12 Ross County 14 2 2 10 13 31 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 5
Ross County v Dundee United (1945)
Saturday, December 6
Motherwell v Celtic (1245)
Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1500)
St. Mirren v St. Johnstone (1500)