SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Hull City
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
May 12 Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. A defeat could spell relegation for the visitors while Sam Allardyce's Palace need at least a draw to ensure top-flight survival.