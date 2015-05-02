SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Hull City
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 2 Kilmarnock 2 Hamilton Academical 3 Motherwell 1 Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3 St. Mirren 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 35 14 7 14 47 50 49 2 Partick Thistle 35 12 8 15 46 39 44 3 Kilmarnock 35 10 8 17 38 53 38 4 Ross County 35 10 8 17 41 59 38 ------------------------- 5 Motherwell 35 9 5 21 34 60 32 ------------------------- 6 St. Mirren 35 7 3 25 26 63 24 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
May 12 Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. A defeat could spell relegation for the visitors while Sam Allardyce's Palace need at least a draw to ensure top-flight survival.