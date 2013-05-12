May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Motherwell 2 Ross County 0 Saturday, May 11 Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 23 7 7 88 35 76 ------------------------- 2 Motherwell 37 18 9 10 67 49 63 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 13 15 9 64 59 54 ------------------------- 4 St. Johnstone 37 13 14 10 43 44 53 ------------------------- 5 Ross County 37 12 14 11 46 48 50 6 Dundee United 37 11 14 12 51 58 47 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup