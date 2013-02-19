Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 19
Motherwell 0 Dundee United 1
St. Johnstone 1 Celtic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 18 5 4 62 21 59
2 Motherwell 26 11 7 8 43 35 40
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 9 11 6 50 44 38
4 Hibernian 27 10 7 10 34 34 37
5 St. Johnstone 27 9 10 8 33 33 37
6 Kilmarnock 27 9 9 9 41 35 36
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 27 9 9 9 32 34 36
8 Dundee United 27 9 9 9 43 48 36
9 Ross County 26 8 11 7 32 34 35
10 Hearts 26 7 9 10 25 34 30
11 St. Mirren 26 7 8 11 33 44 29
12 Dundee 26 3 5 18 14 46 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 23
Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500)
Ross County v Motherwell (1500)
St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1500)
Sunday, February 24
Celtic v Dundee (1245)
Dundee United v Hibernian (1630)