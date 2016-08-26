Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Aug 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, August 26 Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 2 Celtic 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 3 Ross County 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 4 Aberdeen 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 5 Hearts 3 1 1 1 6 3 4 6 Dundee 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 8 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 9 Partick Thistle 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 10 Motherwell 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 11 Hamilton Academical 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 0 3 3 10 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 27 Celtic v Aberdeen (1400) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Motherwell v Dundee (1400) Partick Thistle v Hearts (1400)
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.