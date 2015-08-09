Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 0
Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 2
Saturday, August 8
Dundee 1 Hearts 2
Motherwell 0 Dundee United 2
Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 0
St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Hearts 2 2 0 0 6 4 6
4 Dundee 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
5 Dundee United 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
6 Ross County 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
8 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
10 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
10 Partick Thistle 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 Kilmarnock 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off