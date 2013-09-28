Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, September 28 Hearts 0 Dundee United 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Hibernian 0 Kilmarnock 2 Celtic 5 Motherwell 3 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 6 1 1 15 4 19 2 Celtic 7 6 1 0 17 7 19 3 Motherwell 8 5 1 2 11 9 16 4 Aberdeen 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 5 Hibernian 8 3 2 3 7 8 11 6 Dundee United 8 2 4 2 11 7 10 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 8 2 4 2 8 9 10 8 St. Johnstone 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 9 Ross County 8 2 1 5 10 17 7 10 Kilmarnock 8 0 3 5 8 15 3 11 St. Mirren 6 0 1 5 2 12 1 12 Hearts 8 2 2 4 6 10 -7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 30 St. Mirren v Aberdeen (1845)