SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, November 6 Ross County 1 Rangers 1 Saturday, November 5 Celtic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dundee 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 0 Hamilton Academical 0 Friday, November 4 Partick Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 10 1 0 34 8 31 2 Aberdeen 12 6 3 3 19 11 21 3 Rangers 12 5 5 2 16 13 20 4 Hearts 12 5 4 3 21 14 19 5 St. Johnstone 13 5 4 4 17 15 19 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 3 5 5 19 24 14 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 13 3 5 5 12 23 14 8 Partick Thistle 12 3 4 5 15 17 13 9 Hamilton Academical 12 2 6 4 12 16 12 10 Motherwell 12 3 3 6 15 20 12 11 Dundee 13 3 3 7 12 18 12 12 Ross County 13 2 5 6 10 23 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.