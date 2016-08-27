Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 27
Celtic 4 Aberdeen 1
Hamilton Academical 1 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 1
Motherwell 0 Dundee 0
Partick Thistle 1 Hearts 2
Friday, August 26
Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 3 3 0 0 10 4 9
2 Rangers 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
3 Hearts 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
4 Ross County 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 Dundee 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
6 Hamilton Academical 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
8 Motherwell 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
9 St. Johnstone 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
10 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
11 Partick Thistle 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 1 0 3 5 11 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off