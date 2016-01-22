Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, January 22
Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 16 4 2 60 18 52
2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49
3 Hearts 22 11 7 4 42 24 40
4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 35 31 32
5 Ross County 23 9 3 11 38 36 30
6 Dundee 23 7 8 8 35 39 29
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 7 7 8 30 32 28
8 Motherwell 21 7 4 10 23 34 25
9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 21 28 24
10 Hamilton Academical 23 6 6 11 29 45 24
11 Kilmarnock 23 6 6 11 26 42 24
12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 23
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1500)
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, January 24
Hamilton Academical v Hearts (1245)