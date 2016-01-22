Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, January 22 Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 22 16 4 2 60 18 52 2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49 3 Hearts 22 11 7 4 42 24 40 4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 35 31 32 5 Ross County 23 9 3 11 38 36 30 6 Dundee 23 7 8 8 35 39 29 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 7 7 8 30 32 28 8 Motherwell 21 7 4 10 23 34 25 9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 21 28 24 10 Hamilton Academical 23 6 6 11 29 45 24 11 Kilmarnock 23 6 6 11 26 42 24 12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 23 Celtic v St. Johnstone (1500) Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Ross County (1500) Sunday, January 24 Hamilton Academical v Hearts (1245)