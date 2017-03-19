Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Dundee 1 Celtic 2 Saturday, March 18 Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2 Rangers 4 Hamilton Academical 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 27 2 0 76 18 83 2 Aberdeen 29 18 4 7 53 24 58 3 Rangers 29 14 8 7 42 33 50 4 St. Johnstone 29 12 7 10 39 37 43 5 Hearts 29 11 8 10 50 37 41 6 Partick Thistle 29 8 10 11 31 34 34 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 29 7 11 11 28 45 32 8 Dundee 29 8 6 15 32 41 30 9 Ross County 29 6 10 13 31 48 28 10 Motherwell 29 7 6 16 33 57 27 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 4 12 13 33 53 24 12 Hamilton Academical 29 4 12 13 26 47 24 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.