Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 15 Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hibernian 37 12 12 13 48 52 48 2 Aberdeen 37 11 14 12 40 42 47 3 Kilmarnock 37 11 12 14 51 50 45 4 Hearts 37 11 10 16 39 48 43 5 St. Mirren 37 8 14 15 44 59 38 ------------------------- R6 Dundee 37 7 9 21 28 65 30 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 18 Aberdeen v Hearts (1400) Hibernian v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1400)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.