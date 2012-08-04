Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 4
Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0
Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 0
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 0
Ross County 0 Motherwell 0
St. Mirren 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Celtic 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 St. Mirren 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
5 Ross County 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Dundee 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Kilmarnock 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Motherwell 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Hibernian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dundee United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Aberdeen 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 St. Johnstone 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
11-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 5
Dundee United v Hibernian (1200)