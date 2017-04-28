April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 28
Ross County 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ross County 34 8 12 14 41 54 36
2 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35
3 Hamilton Academical 33 6 14 13 30 48 32
4 Motherwell 33 8 8 17 38 61 32
-------------------------
5 Dundee 33 8 6 19 33 53 30
-------------------------
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 4 13 17 36 66 25
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1400)
Motherwell v Dundee (1400)