March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Scottish Premier League on Sunday
Hearts 2 Hibernian 0
Saturday, March 17
Dundee United 2 Rangers 1
Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 0
St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 24 3 3 62 17 75
2 Rangers * 30 20 4 6 57 21 54
3 Motherwell 30 16 6 8 41 33 54
4 Dundee United 30 11 10 9 49 40 43
5 St. Johnstone 29 12 7 10 39 33 43
6 Hearts 30 12 6 12 35 29 42
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 30 7 13 10 32 44 34
8 Aberdeen 30 7 12 11 29 33 33
9 St. Mirren 30 6 13 11 26 40 31
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 7 7 15 33 50 28
11 Hibernian 30 5 8 17 30 57 23
12 Dunfermline Athletic 30 4 7 19 30 66 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off