Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 29 Celtic 4 Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 2 St. Mirren 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 20 3 0 56 12 63 2 Aberdeen 24 14 3 7 35 22 45 3 Motherwell 23 14 2 7 34 30 44 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 11 4 7 29 21 37 5 Dundee United 23 9 7 7 39 27 34 6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 24 7 7 10 21 27 28 8 Kilmarnock 24 7 4 13 28 39 25 9 St. Mirren 24 6 6 12 24 40 24 10 Ross County 23 6 3 14 27 41 21 11 Partick Thistle 24 4 9 11 21 38 21 12 Hearts * 25 5 5 15 22 44 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 1 Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500) Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500) Sunday, February 2 Celtic v St. Mirren (1500)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)