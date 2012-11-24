Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 24
Celtic 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 1
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2
Motherwell 0 Hearts 0
Ross County 1 Dundee United 2
St. Mirren 3 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 14 7 4 3 24 13 25
2 Aberdeen 15 6 6 3 20 14 24
3 Hibernian 15 7 3 5 26 21 24
4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 19 19 23
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 5 7 3 28 26 22
6 Motherwell 15 5 6 4 22 19 21
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 14 5 5 4 18 19 20
8 Kilmarnock 15 5 4 6 24 20 19
9 Hearts 15 4 6 5 14 14 18
10 Ross County 15 3 7 5 17 22 16
11 St. Mirren 15 4 3 8 20 28 15
12 Dundee 15 3 2 10 10 27 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off