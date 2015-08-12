Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 12
Hearts 2 Motherwell 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Partick Thistle 0
Kilmarnock 2 Celtic 2
Tuesday, August 11
Dundee United 2 Dundee 2
St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hearts 3 3 0 0 8 4 9
2 Celtic 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
3 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
4 Dundee 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
5 Dundee United 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Ross County 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
8 St. Johnstone 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
10 Partick Thistle 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
11 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 Kilmarnock 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off