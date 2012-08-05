Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
Dundee United 3 Hibernian 0
Saturday, August 4
Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0
Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 0
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 0
Ross County 0 Motherwell 0
St. Mirren 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 St. Mirren 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 Ross County 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Dundee 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Kilmarnock 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Motherwell 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
10 Aberdeen 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 St. Johnstone 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
12 Hibernian 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
10-12: Relegation play-off