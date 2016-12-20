Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 20
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 17 16 1 0 47 13 49
2 Rangers 18 10 5 3 25 18 35
3 Aberdeen 17 8 4 5 29 17 28
4 Hearts 18 7 7 4 32 22 28
5 St. Johnstone 17 6 6 5 23 20 24
6 Ross County 18 4 8 6 19 29 20
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 18 4 7 7 16 30 19
8 Motherwell 17 4 5 8 21 28 17
9 Hamilton Academical 18 2 10 6 19 25 16
10 Dundee 18 4 4 10 15 24 16
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 3 7 8 23 34 16
12 Partick Thistle 18 3 6 9 19 28 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 23
Dundee v Hearts (1945)
Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1945)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1945)
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1945)
Saturday, December 24
Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1230)
Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1230)