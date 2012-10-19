Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
2 Hibernian 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 5 2 22 18 14
4 Aberdeen 9 3 5 1 11 8 14
5 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 11 11 14
6 Motherwell 8 3 4 1 13 10 13
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 9 3 3 3 13 11 12
8 St. Mirren 9 3 3 3 15 14 12
9 Hearts 9 2 3 4 9 10 9
10 Ross County 9 1 5 3 8 11 8
11 Dundee United 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
12 Dundee 10 1 1 8 4 20 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
St. Mirren v Celtic (1130)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1400)
Ross County v Hibernian (1400)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1400)
Sunday, October 21
Hearts v Motherwell (1145)