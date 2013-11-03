SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, November 3 Motherwell 1 Hibernian 0 Saturday, November 2 Celtic 1 Dundee United 1 Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 2 Ross County 0 aband.51' Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 8 3 0 23 10 27 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 7 1 3 18 11 22 3 Motherwell 12 7 1 4 14 14 22 4 Aberdeen 11 6 2 3 14 8 20 5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 19 13 18 6 Dundee United 12 4 5 3 17 9 17 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 12 4 3 5 9 12 15 8 Partick Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10 10 Kilmarnock 12 2 3 7 13 18 9 11 St. Mirren 10 2 2 6 9 20 8 12 Hearts * 12 2 2 8 7 18 -7 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 2 St. Mirren v Ross County (1500) aband.51' Monday, November 4 Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945)
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.