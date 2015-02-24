Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 24
Dundee United 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 19 3 3 52 13 60
2 Aberdeen 26 18 3 5 47 21 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 16 5 6 41 27 53
4 Dundee United 26 14 4 8 49 36 46
5 Hamilton Academical 28 12 5 11 39 39 41
6 Dundee 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 26 11 4 11 24 27 37
8 Kilmarnock 26 9 6 11 29 35 33
9 Partick Thistle 26 6 7 13 33 35 25
10 Ross County 26 4 6 16 27 52 18
11 St. Mirren 27 5 3 19 21 46 18
12 Motherwell 26 5 3 18 18 50 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 28
Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Dundee (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
St. Mirren v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Sunday, March 1
Celtic v Aberdeen (1200)