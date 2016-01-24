Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 24
Hamilton Academical 0 Hearts 0
Saturday, January 23
Celtic 3 St. Johnstone 1
Dundee United 5 Kilmarnock 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Partick Thistle 0
Motherwell 1 Ross County 2
Friday, January 22
Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 17 4 2 63 19 55
2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49
3 Hearts 23 11 8 4 42 24 41
4 Ross County 24 10 3 11 40 37 33
5 St. Johnstone 22 9 5 8 36 34 32
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29
-------------------------
7 Dundee 23 7 8 8 35 39 29
8 Partick Thistle 22 6 7 9 21 28 25
9 Motherwell 22 7 4 11 24 36 25
10 Hamilton Academical 24 6 7 11 29 45 25
11 Kilmarnock 24 6 6 12 27 47 24
12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off