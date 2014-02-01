Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 1
Kilmarnock 2 Ross County 2
Partick Thistle 1 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 20 3 0 56 12 63
2 Aberdeen 24 14 3 7 35 22 45
3 Motherwell 23 14 2 7 34 30 44
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 11 4 7 29 21 37
5 Dundee United 24 9 8 7 40 28 35
6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 24 7 7 10 21 27 28
8 Kilmarnock 25 7 5 13 30 41 26
9 St. Mirren 24 6 6 12 24 40 24
10 Ross County 24 6 4 14 29 43 22
11 Partick Thistle 25 4 10 11 22 39 22
12 Hearts * 25 5 5 15 22 44 5
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 2
Celtic v St. Mirren (1500)