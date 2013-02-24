Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Celtic 5 Dundee 0
Dundee United 2 Hibernian 2
Saturday, February 23
Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 1
Ross County 3 Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 1 St. Mirren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 19 5 4 67 21 62
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 10 11 6 53 46 41
3 Motherwell 27 11 7 9 43 38 40
4 St. Johnstone 28 10 10 8 34 33 40
5 Ross County 27 9 11 7 35 34 38
6 Hibernian 28 10 8 10 36 36 38
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 28 9 10 9 42 36 37
8 Aberdeen 28 9 10 9 33 35 37
9 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 45 50 37
10 Hearts 27 7 9 11 27 37 30
11 St. Mirren 27 7 8 12 33 45 29
12 Dundee 27 3 5 19 14 51 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off