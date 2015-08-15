Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 15
Celtic 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 1
Hamilton Academical 4 Dundee United 0
Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 2
Partick Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 2
Ross County 1 Hearts 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hearts 4 4 0 0 10 5 12
2 Celtic 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
3 Aberdeen 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
4 Dundee 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
5 Hamilton Academical 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
6 Ross County 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
8 Partick Thistle 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
9 Motherwell 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
10 St. Johnstone 4 0 2 2 6 8 2
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
12 Kilmarnock 4 0 2 2 4 10 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off