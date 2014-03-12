March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 12 Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Hibernian 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 28 24 3 1 68 14 75 2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54 3 Motherwell 28 16 3 9 46 43 51 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 13 6 8 33 26 45 5 Dundee United 28 12 8 8 49 33 44 6 St. Johnstone 28 11 5 12 35 31 38 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 29 8 10 11 28 35 34 8 Kilmarnock 29 8 6 15 37 49 30 9 St. Mirren 28 7 6 15 27 44 27 10 Partick Thistle 28 5 11 12 29 45 26 11 Ross County 28 7 5 16 33 50 26 12 Hearts * 29 5 6 18 25 54 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 14 Kilmarnock v Celtic (1945) Saturday, March 15 Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500) Partick Thistle v Hibernian (1500) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1730)