Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Aberdeen 0 Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1 Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 1 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 2 Friday, April 3 St. Mirren 0 Celtic 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 22 3 4 61 14 69 2 Aberdeen 30 19 5 6 50 27 62 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 16 6 8 43 31 54 4 Dundee United 29 14 4 11 50 43 46 5 St. Johnstone 31 13 6 12 28 31 45 6 Hamilton Academical 32 12 7 13 42 47 43 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 30 10 11 9 41 41 41 8 Kilmarnock 31 10 8 13 33 40 38 9 Partick Thistle 31 9 8 14 39 36 35 10 Ross County 31 8 7 16 35 56 31 11 Motherwell 31 8 4 19 28 55 28 12 St. Mirren 31 6 3 22 22 51 21 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.